Subject to internal approval processes, construction of Phase III of the redevelopment of Willow Grove Shopping Center could commence as early as fall of 2024.
Federal Realty to Develop 306,448 SF Mixed-Use Project in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania

by Taylor Williams

WILLOW GROVE, PA. — Federal Realty Investment Trust will develop a 306,448-square-foot mixed-use project in Willow Grove, a northern suburb of Philadelphia. The transit-served project, which will consist of 260 apartments and 20,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space within a six-story building, represents the third phase of the redevelopment of Willow Grove Shopping Center. Construction of Phase III, which will also include a structured parking garage, could commence as early as fall 2024. Phase II of the project, which featured an 18,000-square-foot outparcel retail building and various infrastructural developments, is nearing completion.

