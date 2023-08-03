Federal Realty to Develop 306,448 SF Mixed-Use Project in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania

WILLOW GROVE, PA. — Federal Realty Investment Trust will develop a 306,448-square-foot mixed-use project in Willow Grove, a northern suburb of Philadelphia. The transit-served project, which will consist of 260 apartments and 20,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space within a six-story building, represents the third phase of the redevelopment of Willow Grove Shopping Center. Construction of Phase III, which will also include a structured parking garage, could commence as early as fall 2024. Phase II of the project, which featured an 18,000-square-foot outparcel retail building and various infrastructural developments, is nearing completion.