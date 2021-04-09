Federal Realty to Redevelop 144,000 SF Shopping Center in Falls Church, Virginia

Posted on by in Development, Retail, Southeast, Virginia

Falls Plaza, a 144,000-square-foot, grocery-anchored shopping center, is located at 1200 W Broad St. in Falls Church.

FALLS CHURCH, VA. — Federal Realty Investment Trust will soon break ground on the redevelopment of Falls Plaza, a 144,000-square-foot, grocery-anchored shopping center located at 1200 W Broad St. in Falls Church. The project will include façade renovation, new signage, landscaping, decorative lighting and multiple outdoor amenity areas. Federal Realty projects a completion date later this year, just ahead of the holiday shopping season.

In addition to the renovation, the Fall Plaza shopping center will be renamed and rebranded to Birch & Broad. The new name and branding will represent the intersection of Birch and Broad streets located between the eastern and western portions of the shopping center. Along with the renovation, longtime anchor Giant Food will also undergo an interior remodel.

In addition to Giant, Birch & Broad features a mix of retail, dining and services including Conte’s Bike Shop, CVS/pharmacy, Plaka Grill, Starbucks, Jersey Mike’s and Road Runner Sports.