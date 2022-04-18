REBusinessOnline

Federal Realty to Redevelop 174,000 SF Bala Cynwyd Shopping Center in Metro Philadelphia

Posted on by in Development, Northeast, Pennsylvania, Retail

The redevelopment of Bala Cynwyd Shopping Center is expected to be complete next summer.

BALA CYNWYD, PA. — Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) will redevelop Bala Cynwyd Shopping Center, a 174,000-square-foot retail and dining destination located in the northwestern Philadelphia suburb of Bala Cynwyd. The $8 million project will include upgrading façade aesthetics, creating common and tenant-designated outdoor dining and gathering areas and improving pedestrian and vehicular circulation. Additionally, up to 80 outdoor seats and eight curbside pickup spaces will be added. Completion is slated for summer 2023. Current tenants at the 23-acre center include ACME Markets, Michaels, Five Guys and Honeygrow. All tenants will remain open during construction.

