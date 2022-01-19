Federal Realty to Undertake $75M Redevelopment of Long Island Shopping Center

A new Whole Foods Market will open at Huntington Shopping Center on Long Island as part of Federal Realty

HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. — Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) will undertake a $75 million redevelopment of Huntington Shopping Center, a 21-acre shopping center in the Long Island community of Huntington Station. Enhancements to the center will include updated facades; reconstructed parking lots; new landscaping and walkways; the development of two pad sites; and the addition of outdoor seating areas. In addition, Whole Foods Market will open a new store as part of the redevelopment. The center currently houses tenants such as PetSmart, Ulta Beauty and Michaels, all of which will remain open during construction. The site will span 277,000 square feet upon completion of the redevelopment, which is slated for 2024.