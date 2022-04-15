REBusinessOnline

Federal Realty Underway on Redevelopment of 374,000 SF Shopping Center in Metro Philadelphia

Posted on by in Development, Northeast, Pennsylvania, Retail

Lawrence-Park-Plaza-Broomhall

Pictured is a rendering of the redevelopment of Lawrence Park Shopping Center, a 374,000-square-foot property in metro Philadelphia.

BROOMALL, PA. — Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) is underway on the second phase of the redevelopment of Lawrence Park Shopping Center, a 374,000-square-foot retail and dining destination located in the northwestern Philadelphia suburb of Broomall. The project carries a total price tag of $30 million. Grocer ACME Markets currently anchors the 29-acre center, and other tenants include HomeGoods, T.J. Maxx and Mrs. Marty’s Deli. The redevelopment began last year with the delivery of a healthcare facility for Main Line Health. Phase II includes the addition of 32,000 square feet of retail space that is preleased to users such as P.J. Whelihan’s Pub + Restaurant, Kindercare and Crumbl Cookies. In addition, Federal Realty will upgrade the center’s landscaping and outdoor seating and dining areas. All current tenants will remain open during construction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
28
Webinar: Creating an Inclusive Housing Experience for Students with Technology
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  