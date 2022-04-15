Federal Realty Underway on Redevelopment of 374,000 SF Shopping Center in Metro Philadelphia

Pictured is a rendering of the redevelopment of Lawrence Park Shopping Center, a 374,000-square-foot property in metro Philadelphia.

BROOMALL, PA. — Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) is underway on the second phase of the redevelopment of Lawrence Park Shopping Center, a 374,000-square-foot retail and dining destination located in the northwestern Philadelphia suburb of Broomall. The project carries a total price tag of $30 million. Grocer ACME Markets currently anchors the 29-acre center, and other tenants include HomeGoods, T.J. Maxx and Mrs. Marty’s Deli. The redevelopment began last year with the delivery of a healthcare facility for Main Line Health. Phase II includes the addition of 32,000 square feet of retail space that is preleased to users such as P.J. Whelihan’s Pub + Restaurant, Kindercare and Crumbl Cookies. In addition, Federal Realty will upgrade the center’s landscaping and outdoor seating and dining areas. All current tenants will remain open during construction.