Federal Realty Welcomes New Tenants to Ellisburg Shopping Center in Cherry Hill, New Jersey

CHERRY HILL, N.J. — Federal Realty Investment Trust has signed leases with three new tenants at Ellisburg Shopping Center, a 260,000-square-foot retail destination located outside of Philadelphia in Cherry Hill. Wren Kitchen will open a 14,346-square-foot store and showroom this winter. Childcare franchise Adventure Kids Playcare will debut its 8,564-square-foot facility this fall, and fast casual eatery BurgerFi will open a 3,000-square-foot restaurant in early September. Other tenants at Ellisburg Shopping Center include Whole Foods Market, Buy Buy Baby and Restoration Hardware Outlet.

