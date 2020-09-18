REBusinessOnline

Federal Reserve Plans to Keep Interest Rates Below 0.25 Percent Through 2023

Posted on by in District of Columbia, Southeast

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Reserve plans to keep the target range for the federal funds rate between 0 and 0.25 percent until the end of 2023 due to economic activity and employment being well below that of the beginning of the year. The Washington, D.C.-based committee outlined economic conditions it wishes to see before raising rates, the main condition being inflation to exceed 2 percent “for some time.” Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Fed says the labor market will also need to return to “maximum employment” before raising interest rates again. The Fed expects to maintain an accommodative stance of monetary policy, which include increasing its holdings of Treasury securities and agency mortgage-backed securities.

The Fed says its plan, which was made during the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting earlier this week, is dependent on the length and severity of the coronavirus pandemic.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
21
Webinar: Las Vegas Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Nevada?
Sep
23
Webinar: Package Management — Best Practices for On- and Off-Campus Student Housing in the COVID-19 Era
Sep
30
Webinar: How are Restaurant Facilities Maintenance Teams Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  