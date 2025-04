NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TEXAS — Federated Mutual Insurance Co. has signed a 15,731-square-foot office lease at Corporate Centre at the Crossing in North Richland Hills, located north of Fort Worth. The 226,650-square-foot complex was built in phases between 1991 and 2003. James Stein of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Jake Neal, Matt Carthey and Vic Meyer of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Capital Commercial.