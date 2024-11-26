Federation Distribution Services Signs 104,451 SF Industrial Lease in South Brunswick, New Jersey

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Federation Distribution Services Inc. has signed a 104,451-square-foot industrial lease in South Brunswick, located roughly midway between Trenton and Newark. The third-party logistics company will occupy half the space at the newly renovated building at 461 Ridge Road for a term of 65 months. Gary Politi and Michael Viera of JLL represented the landlord, a partnership between New Jersey-based Woodmont Industrial Partners and Denver-based Sagard Real Estate, in the lease negotiations. Monica Franco of Lee & Associates represented the tenant.