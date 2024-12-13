Federative Republic of Brazil Renews, Expands Office Space in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — TheFederative Republic of Brazil has renewed and expanded its office space at 220 E. 42nd Street, a 37-story building in Midtown Manhattan, by 65,331 square feet. The consulate general has renewed and extended its existing 30,030-square-foot lease. In addition, the Brazilian Mission to the United States will occupy 23,066 square feet, and the Brazilian Financial Office will occupy 12,235 square feet. Harry Blair, Tara Stacom, Barry Zeller and Pierce Hance of Cushman and Wakefield represented the landlord, SL Green, in the lease negotiations. Peter Trivelas and Justin Royce, also with Cushman & Wakefield, represented the tenant.