Tuesday, June 27, 2023
6222 Wilshire Blvd. is an office building in the Miracle Mile area of Los Angeles.
Federative Republic of Brazil Signs 16,477 SF Office Lease in Los Angeles’ Miracle Mile 

by Jeff Shaw

LOS ANGELES — The Federative Republic of Brazil has secured a long-term lease for 16,477 square feet of office space in Los Angeles’ Miracle Mile neighborhood. The Consulate General of Chile is one block away on Wilshire Boulevard. 

The 10.5-year lease is valued at $10.4 million. The new office is located at 6222 Wilshire Blvd. The new deal creates a centralized location for Brazil’s consulate general. 

Brian Dunne and Don Hudson of Kidder Mathews represented the tenant in the transaction. The landlord was Decron Properties. 

