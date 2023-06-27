Federative Republic of Brazil Signs 16,477 SF Office Lease in Los Angeles’ Miracle Mile 

LOS ANGELES — The Federative Republic of Brazil has secured a long-term lease for 16,477 square feet of office space in Los Angeles’ Miracle Mile neighborhood. The Consulate General of Chile is one block away on Wilshire Boulevard.

The 10.5-year lease is valued at $10.4 million. The new office is located at 6222 Wilshire Blvd. The new deal creates a centralized location for Brazil’s consulate general.

Brian Dunne and Don Hudson of Kidder Mathews represented the tenant in the transaction. The landlord was Decron Properties.