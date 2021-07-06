FedEx Ground Package Service Signs 186,577 SF Industrial Lease in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — FedEx Ground Package Service has signed a 186,577-square-foot industrial lease within Carter Distribution Center in Fort Worth. Built in 2018 on the city’s south side, Carter Distribution Center offers proximity to Interstates 20 and 35, as well as 32-foot clear heights and an ESFR sprinkler system. Matt Carthey and Thomas Grafton with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the owner, PGIM, in the lease negotiations. Curt Star with Fischer & Co. represented the tenant.