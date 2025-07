FORT WORTH, TEXAS — FedEx Ground Package System has renewed its 186,577-square-foot industrial lease in Fort Worth. The space is located within Carter Distribution Center, a four-building, 1 million-square-foot complex on the city’s south side that was originally built in 2018. Thomas Eddins of Fischer & Co. represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Matt Carthey and Thomas Grafton of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, PGIM.