FedEx Leases 769,500 SF in Edwardsville, Illinois

Posted on by in Illinois, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Midwest

FedEx will occupy the entirety of Lakeview V, which is located at 3919 Lakeview Corporate Drive. (Photo from CBRE)

EDWARDSVILLE, ILL. — FedEx Supply Chain has leased 769,500 square feet of industrial space at Lakeview Commerce Center in Edwardsville near St. Louis. FedEx will occupy the entirety of Lakeview V, which is located at 3919 Lakeview Corporate Drive. The lease brings FedEx’s total footprint in the area to more than 2 million square feet. Brian Kelley and Timothy Convy of Avison Young and Fischer & Co. represented FedEx in the lease. CBRE represented the owner, Panattoni Development.

