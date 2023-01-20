REBusinessOnline

Feil Organization Acquires Vacant Carson's Store at North Riverside Park Mall in Suburban Chicago

NORTH RIVERSIDE, ILL. — The Feil Organization, the owner and operator of North Riverside Park Mall, has acquired the vacant Carson’s store at the mall. The attached Carson’s property rises two stories and totals 180,588 square feet. In 2018, Bon-Ton Stores Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and liquidated all 256 of its Bon-Ton, Bergner’s, Boston Store, Elder-Beerman, Herberger’s, Younkers and Carson’s stores. Feil says it is in the process of finalizing redevelopment plans. Feil purchased North Riverside Park Mall in 2004. Located in the western Chicago suburb of North Riverside, the mall is home to 130 stores, services and eateries.

