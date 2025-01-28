Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Pictured is the newly renovated lobby of the One Lakeway office building in Metairie, La.
DevelopmentLouisianaOfficeSoutheast

Feil Organization Completes $4M Overhaul at One Lakeway Office Building in Metairie, Louisiana

by John Nelson

METAIRIE, LA. — The Feil Organization has completed a $4 million renovation of the common areas at One Lakeway, an office building within the 1.2 million Lakeway office complex in Metairie. Feil partnered with AGL Commercial Interiors and AECOM Tishman on the project.

The renovation included new art installations, furniture and finishes in the lobby, as well as landscaping improvements for the courtyard between One and Two Lakeway. Additionally, the overhaul included renovations to the café, rebranded now as Lakeway Café, and the installation of outdoor dining areas.

Feil is underway on the lobby renovations at Two Lakeway and expects to complete construction by the end of the year.

You may also like

Jamestown Unloads Stake in Georgetown Renaissance Portfolio in...

PNK Group Delivers $120M Distribution Center in High...

Mill Creek Underway on 396-Unit Apartment Community in...

Sagard Real Estate Sells 335,995 SF Shopping Center...

JLL Brokers Sale of 186,747 SF Lockton Place...

Horace Mann Signs 50,033 SF Office Lease in...

M2G Ventures, Evergen Buy 50,000 SF Mixed-Use Property...

Crow Holdings Underway on 834,800 SF Industrial Project...

Rockella Signs 16,243 SF Office Lease in Midtown...