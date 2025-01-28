Feil Organization Completes $4M Overhaul at One Lakeway Office Building in Metairie, Louisiana

METAIRIE, LA. — The Feil Organization has completed a $4 million renovation of the common areas at One Lakeway, an office building within the 1.2 million Lakeway office complex in Metairie. Feil partnered with AGL Commercial Interiors and AECOM Tishman on the project.

The renovation included new art installations, furniture and finishes in the lobby, as well as landscaping improvements for the courtyard between One and Two Lakeway. Additionally, the overhaul included renovations to the café, rebranded now as Lakeway Café, and the installation of outdoor dining areas.

Feil is underway on the lobby renovations at Two Lakeway and expects to complete construction by the end of the year.