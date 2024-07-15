Feil Organization Completes Renovation of 200,000 SF Office Building in Garden City, New York

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. — The Feil Organization has completed the renovation of Garden City Center, a 200,000-square-foot office building on Long Island. The building was originally constructed in 1990 and is leased to a mix of firms in the legal, insurance and professional services industries. Designed by MdeAS Architects, the project featured a full redevelopment of the common areas and entryways, as well as new landscaping, seating areas and art installations. Additional amenities include a fitness center, conference facility and a full-service restaurant.