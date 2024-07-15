Monday, July 15, 2024
Garden-City-Center-Long-Island
Garden City Center on Long Island totals 200,000 square feet. The property was built in 1990.
Feil Organization Completes Renovation of 200,000 SF Office Building in Garden City, New York

by Taylor Williams

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. — The Feil Organization has completed the renovation of Garden City Center, a 200,000-square-foot office building on Long Island. The building was originally constructed in 1990 and is leased to a mix of firms in the legal, insurance and professional services industries. Designed by MdeAS Architects, the project featured a full redevelopment of the common areas and entryways, as well as new landscaping, seating areas and art installations. Additional amenities include a fitness center, conference facility and a full-service restaurant.

