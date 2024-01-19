Friday, January 19, 2024
The Archdiocese of New York plans to take occupancy of its new space at 488 Madison Ave. in Midtown Manhattan in 2025.
CivicLeasing ActivityNew YorkNortheast

Feil Organization Negotiates 142,308 SF Office Lease with Archdiocese of New York in Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — The Feil Organization has negotiated a 30-year, 142,308-square-foot office lease with the Archdiocese of New York at 488 Madison Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. The space spans the entire third through seventh floors of the 447,000-square-foot building, which was originally constructed in 1949 and overlooks St. Patrick’s Cathedral. Andrew Weiner internally represented The Feil Organization in the lease negotiations. Mary Ann Tighe and Lauren Crowley Corrinet of CBRE represented the archdiocese. The building is now 90 percent leased.

