Feil Organization Negotiates 24,814 SF Life Sciences Lease in Manhattan

Posted on by in Healthcare, Leasing Activity, New York, Northeast, Office

NEW YORK CITY — The Feil Organization has negotiated a 24,814-square-foot life sciences lease at Seven Penn Plaza, a 411,000-square-foot building located adjacent to Madison Square Garden in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood. The lease term is 10 years. David Turino handled lease negotiations on an internal basis for The Feil Organization, which owns and manages the building. Eva Shih of T3 Advisors represented the tenant, SOSV, a venture capital firm that runs the IndieBio development program for life sciences startups.

