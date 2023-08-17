Feil Organization Signs Accounting Firm to 15,508 SF Office Lease in Metro New Orleans

METAIRIE, LA. — The Feil Organization has signed Carr, Riggs and Ingram CPAs and Advisors, an accounting and advisory services firm, to a 15,508-square-foot office lease in metro New Orleans. The office building, Two Lakeway, is a 19-story, 449,309-square-foot property located within the three-tower Lakeway Complex in Metairie. The accounting firm, which is headquartered in Enterprise, Ala., signed a 10-year lease to occupy the 14th floor.

The company’s office space will include a combination of private offices, open work areas, a wellness room, conference rooms, Zoom rooms with video conferencing capabilities and a recreation area with café-style tables, lounge areas, large-screen TV and ping pong and foosball tables. Bruce Sossaman of Corporate Realty represented Feil Organization in the lease negotiations, and Dale Kahhr of Newmark represented the tenant, which has offices in 12 states and Mexico.