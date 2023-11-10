Feil Organization Signs Engineering Firm to 9,829 SF Office Lease in Metairie, Louisiana

METAIRIE, LA. — The Feil Organization has signed engineering firm Ampirical Solutions to a five-year, 9,829-square-foot office lease in Metairie, a suburb of New Orleans. The tenant will occupy space at The Galleria, a 466,110-square-foot office building located at One Galleria Blvd. Amenities at the 22-story property include a fitness center, food service, ATM, car wash service and onsite security and management. Scott Graf of Corporate Realty represented the Feil Organization in the lease negotiations. Celso Eric Hernandez of Nola Living Realty represented the tenant.