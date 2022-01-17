REBusinessOnline

Feil Organization Signs Four New Tenants to Long Island Office Building

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New York, Northeast, Office

LEVITTOWN, N.Y. — The Feil Organization has signed a quartet of new leases totaling approximately 12,000 square feet at 3601 Hempstead Turnpike, a, 95,450-square-foot office building in the Long Island hamlet of Levittown. The property was built in 1970 and renovated in 2008-2009. Timothy Parlante of The Feil Organization represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. The new tenants include private equity firm Phoenix Capital Partners, which inked a deal for 1,900 square feet, and Independent Physical Exam Referrals, which agreed to lease 2,892 square feet. In addition, City Property USA NY signed a lease for 5,829 square feet. Move-ins will occur later this year.

