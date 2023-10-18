Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Feil Organization Signs Law Firm to Two Office Leases in Metairie, Louisiana Totaling 11,158 SF

by John Nelson

METAIRIE, LA. — The Feil Organization has signed personal injury law firm Morris Bart to two leases in the New Orleans suburb of Metairie totaling 11,158 square feet. The tenant will occupy 2,248 square feet on the first floor of Oakwood Corporate Center, as well as 1,644 square feet on the first floor of Three Lakeway and another 7,266 square feet on the building’s 24th floor.

Barry Spizer of SRSA Real Estate represented the tenant in both lease deals. Meghan Reed of Property One represented Feil Organization in the Oakwood Corporate Center lease, and Bruce Sossaman of Corporate Realty represented the landlord in the Three Lakeway lease.

Morris Bart employs more than 100 attorneys and more than 150 legal professionals across 15 offices in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas. 

