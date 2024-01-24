Wednesday, January 24, 2024
FastPass Tag and Title LLC will occupy one office suite and one retail suite at 3445 North Causeway Boulevard in Metairie, La. (Photo courtesy of The Feil Organization)
Leasing ActivityLouisianaOfficeRetailSoutheast

Feil Organization Signs New Tenant to 9,000 SF Office, Retail Lease in Metairie, Louisiana

by John Nelson

METAIRIE, LA. — The Feil Organization has signed FastPass Tag and Title LLC to a 9,000-square-foot lease in Metairie, a suburb of New Orleans. The tenant will occupy two suites at 3445 North Causeway Boulevard, a 10-story, 127,858-square-foot office building. One suite will include a retail space where customers can obtain and renew their drivers’ licenses and IDs, while the second space will be dedicated to the company’s back-of-house and office operations. Scott Graf of Corporate Realty represented Feil Organization in the lease transaction.

