Feil Organization Signs New Tenant to 9,000 SF Office, Retail Lease in Metairie, Louisiana

METAIRIE, LA. — The Feil Organization has signed FastPass Tag and Title LLC to a 9,000-square-foot lease in Metairie, a suburb of New Orleans. The tenant will occupy two suites at 3445 North Causeway Boulevard, a 10-story, 127,858-square-foot office building. One suite will include a retail space where customers can obtain and renew their drivers’ licenses and IDs, while the second space will be dedicated to the company’s back-of-house and office operations. Scott Graf of Corporate Realty represented Feil Organization in the lease transaction.