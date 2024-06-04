Tuesday, June 4, 2024
Feil Organization Signs Two Industrial Leases Totaling 20,700 SF in Elmwood, Louisiana

by John Nelson

ELMWOOD, LA. — The Feil Organization has signed two industrial leases totaling 20,700 square feet at Elmwood Distribution Center in Elmwood, about nine miles west of New Orleans. Mayesh Wholesale Florist and 1-800 Radiator will occupy 9,500 and 11,200 square feet at the property, respectively. Built in 1974, Elmwood Distribution Center totals 411,689 square feet at 5600 Jefferson Highway, with warehouse suites ranging from 5,625 to 25,000 square feet.

Bert Duvic of Max Derbes represented 1-800 Radiator in the lease negotiations. Gerard Henry, also of Max Derbes, represented Mayesh Wholesale Florist. Feil was represented on an in-house basis by Katina Spera.

