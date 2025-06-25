Wednesday, June 25, 2025
Pictured is a newly delivered Trader Joe’s store in Eagan, Minn. The grocer will soon open its first store in New Orleans.
Feil Organization to Deliver First Trader Joe’s Grocery Store in New Orleans

by John Nelson

NEW ORLEANS — The Feil Organization plans to deliver a new Trader Joe’s grocery store at 2501 Tulane Ave. in New Orleans. The new 13,368-square-foot store will be the first location in New Orleans for the Monrovia, Calif.-based specialty grocer.

Feil began assembling sites along Tulane Avenue in 2016 and executed the lease with Trader Joe’s in 2023. Colette Wharton and Katina Spera represented Feil internally in the lease negotiations, and Rich Lobkowicz of District Real Estate Advisors and Chris Ross of NAI Latter & Blum (now NAI Rampart) represented Trader Joe’s.

The design-build team includes Sherman Strategies, SCNZ Architects and Landis Construction. Metairie Bank provided an undisclosed amount of construction financing for the project.

The new Trader Joe’s is set to this summer, according to NOLA.com.

