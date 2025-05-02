Feil Receives $65M Construction Loan for Office-to-Residential Conversion Project in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based owner-operator The Feil Organization has received a $65 million construction loan for an office-to-residential conversion project in Midtown Manhattan. The project will convert the 14-story office building at 140 W. 57th St., which was originally constructed in 1908, into a 47-unit condo building. Units will come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and will range in size from 502 to 1,776 square feet. Amenities will include a landscaped rooftop deck, indoor resident lounge, fitness center and a tenant storage room. The existing lobby, entryway, elevators and common hallways will be upgraded as part of the conversion. Deutsche Bank provided the loan. Construction is scheduled to begin in the coming weeks and to be complete in late 2026. MdeAs Architects is designing the project, which Feil is developing in partnership with Lloyd Goldman and the Nakash Family.