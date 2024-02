METAIRIE, LA. — The Feil Organization has signed a tenant to a 39,000-square-foot lease renewal at One Lakeway, one of the firm’s three office towers within its Lakeway complex in Metairie. EDG, a global engineering and project management consulting firm, signed the 10-year renewal. Bruce Sossaman and Bennett Davis of Corporate Realty represented Feil in the lease negotiations. Scott Miller of CBRE represented EDG.