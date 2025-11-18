Feil Signs Navy Federal Credit Union to 3,300 SF Retail Lease in Metairie, Louisiana

METAIRIE, LA. — The Feil Organization has signed Navy Federal Credit Union to a 3,300-square-foot retail lease at 3506. N. Causeway Blvd. in Metairie, about eight miles northwest of New Orleans. The new retail bank branch will sit adjacent to Causeway Plaza, an office building owned by Feil.

Kirsten Early of SRSA Commercial Real Estate represented Feil, along with internal agents Colette Wharton and Katina Spera, in the 10-year lease deal. Feil expects construction on the Navy Federal Credit Union branch to finish in fall 2026.