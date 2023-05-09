Feil Signs Nonprofit Insurance Organization to 20,984 SF Office Lease Renewal in Metairie, Louisiana

METAIRIE, LA. — The Feil Organization has signed Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corp., a nonprofit residential and commercial real estate insurance organization, to an office lease renewal in the New Orleans suburb of Metairie. The company will continue to occupy its 20,984-square-foot office on the seventh floor of the Galleria office building for another 125 months. Sandra Corrigan of SRSA Commercial Real Estate represented the tenant in the lease negotiations, and Scott Graf of Corporate Realty represented the landlord. Located at 1 Galleria Blvd., the Galleria is a 22-story, 466,110-square-foot office building that offers a fitness center, food service, an ATM, car wash service and onsite security and management.