Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corp. will continue to occupy its 20,984-square-foot office on the seventh floor of the Galleria office building in Metairie, La.
Leasing ActivityLouisianaOfficeSoutheast

Feil Signs Nonprofit Insurance Organization to 20,984 SF Office Lease Renewal in Metairie, Louisiana

by John Nelson

METAIRIE, LA. — The Feil Organization has signed Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corp., a nonprofit residential and commercial real estate insurance organization, to an office lease renewal in the New Orleans suburb of Metairie. The company will continue to occupy its 20,984-square-foot office on the seventh floor of the Galleria office building for another 125 months. Sandra Corrigan of SRSA Commercial Real Estate represented the tenant in the lease negotiations, and Scott Graf of Corporate Realty represented the landlord. Located at 1 Galleria Blvd., the Galleria is a 22-story, 466,110-square-foot office building that offers a fitness center, food service, an ATM, car wash service and onsite security and management.

You may also like

Property Owners Can Improve Their Insurance Position Despite...

Toll Brothers, PGIM Top Out 36-Story Momentum Midtown...

Wolfson Sells Build-to-Rent Residential Community in Tampa Bay...

Giant Food Opens 82,000 SF Fulfillment Center in...

SLIB Brokers Sale of 72-Bed Seniors Housing Property...

Reports: IBM to Relocate Austin Office Campus to...

LyondellBasell Signs 318,504 SF Office Headquarters Lease in...

Law Firm Renews 47,000 SF Office Lease at...

Rubenstein Partners Unveils New Sky Lounge, Rooftop Deck...