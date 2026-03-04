Fein Begins Leasing 326-Unit Apartment Community in North Houston

HOUSTON — Locally based developer Fein has begun leasing Echo Lake, a 326-unit apartment community in North Houston. The site spans 21.4 acres within the CityPlace mixed-use development, and the property is named after the 1.2-acre lake and trail system that serves as a focal point of the project. Designed by Steinberg Dickey Collaborative, built by Westchase Construction and financed by Comerica Bank, Echo Lake comprises two- and three-story buildings that house one-, two- and three-bedroom units and Class A amenities. About 40 percent of the units are townhouse-style residences with attached garages. Fein developed Echo Lake in partnership with Open House Group. The first move-ins are now underway, with rents starting at roughly $1,300 per month for a one-bedroom apartment. Construction began last spring.