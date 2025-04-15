Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Echo-Lake-Houston
Fein acquired the site of Echo Lake, a new apartment community in North Houston, in late 2023 from CDC Houston, the master developer of the CityPlace mixed-use destination.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Fein Breaks Ground on 326-Unit Echo Lake Apartments in North Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Locally based developer Fein has broken ground on Echo Lake, a 326-unit apartment community that will be located in North Houston. The site spans 21.4 acres within the CityPlace mixed-use development, and the property is named after the 1.2-acre lake and trail system that will serve as a focal point of the project. Designed by Steinberg Dickey Collaborative and financed by Comerica Bank, Echo Lake will have two- and three-story buildings that will house one-, two- and three-bedroom units and Class A amenities. About 40 percent of units will be townhouse-style residences with attached garages. Fein is developing Echo Lake in partnership with Open House Group, an equity investment that was arranged by John Fenoglio of CBRE. The first units are expected to be available for occupancy in the second quarter of 2026, with full completion slated for mid-2027.

