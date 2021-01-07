Fein Opens 332-Unit Canopy at Springwoods Village Apartments in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Canopy at Springwoods Village occupied 17.4 out of 1,800 acres in the Springwoods Village mixed-use development north of Houston.

SPRING, TEXAS — Multifamily development and management firm Fein has opened Canopy at Springwoods Village, a 332-unit apartment community located within the $10 billion Springwoods Village mixed-use development in the northern Houston suburb of Spring. Designed by Steinberg Dickey Collaborative and built by Westchase Construction, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 552 to 1,705 square feet. Units are furnished with wood-style flooring, stone countertops, tile backsplashes, stainless steel appliances and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a clubhouse with billiards and ping pong tables, a fitness center with yoga and spin studios, golf simulator room, library, conference room and a pool with sun shelves and cabanas. Residents also have access to a 1.5-acre lake with surrounding walking trails. Rents start at roughly $1,000 per month for a one-bedroom unit.