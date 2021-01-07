Fein Opens 332-Unit Canopy at Springwoods Village Apartments in Metro Houston
SPRING, TEXAS — Multifamily development and management firm Fein has opened Canopy at Springwoods Village, a 332-unit apartment community located within the $10 billion Springwoods Village mixed-use development in the northern Houston suburb of Spring. Designed by Steinberg Dickey Collaborative and built by Westchase Construction, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 552 to 1,705 square feet. Units are furnished with wood-style flooring, stone countertops, tile backsplashes, stainless steel appliances and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a clubhouse with billiards and ping pong tables, a fitness center with yoga and spin studios, golf simulator room, library, conference room and a pool with sun shelves and cabanas. Residents also have access to a 1.5-acre lake with surrounding walking trails. Rents start at roughly $1,000 per month for a one-bedroom unit.