A precise construction timeline for Echo Lake, a new multifamily project in Houston, is still being finalized.
Fein to Develop 326-Unit Multifamily Project in North Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Locally based developer Fein will build Echo Lake, a 326-unit multifamily project that will be located at 2002 Spring Stuebner Road in North Houston. The site spans 21.4 acres within the CityPlace mixed-use development. Designed by Steinberg Dickey Collaborative, Echo Lake will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units that will range in size from 556 to 1,824 square feet. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, clubroom, outdoor grilling and dining stations and access to a 1.3-acre lake and surrounding walking trails. Fein purchased the land from CDC Houston, a subsidiary of Coventry Development Corp. and the master developer of CityPlace. Construction is scheduled to begin later this year.

