Feldman Ruel Arranges $4.2M Sale of Land in D.C., Buyers Plan Mixed-Use Affordable Housing Project

4618 14th Street NW is a 25,153-square-foot development site located directly across the street from WMATA’s planned redevelopment of the Northern Bus Garage in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Feldman Ruel Urban Property Advisors has arranged the $4.2 million sale of 4618 14th Street NW, a 25,153-square-foot development site located directly across the street from WMATA’s planned redevelopment of the Northern Bus Garage in Washington, D.C. Heleos, a Washington, D.C.-based affordable housing developer, bought the site in partnership with a local performing arts nonprofit.

Josh Feldman and Ian Ruel of Feldman Ruel marketed the property on behalf of the seller, Raymar Corp., which had controlled the property since 1964. The sale represents the final parcel in Raymar’s portfolio.

The new ownership plans to construct 99 multifamily units at the site, with 66 of those units set aside for residents making up to 60 percent of the area median income (AMI) and approximately 20 three-bedroom units designed for families. The new owners also plan to include solar panels in an effort to make the project a net-zero energy building.

The site currently includes a commercial property leased to a local furniture store on the first level and a dance studio on part of the second level. The project will be branded as Dance Loft at 14th and will include up to 16,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, some of which will be made available to the current dance studio tenant.