REBusinessOnline

Feldman Ruel Arranges $4.2M Sale of Land in D.C., Buyers Plan Mixed-Use Affordable Housing Project

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Affordable Housing, Development, District of Columbia, Multifamily, Southeast

4618 14th Street NW

4618 14th Street NW is a 25,153-square-foot development site located directly across the street from WMATA’s planned redevelopment of the Northern Bus Garage in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Feldman Ruel Urban Property Advisors has arranged the $4.2 million sale of 4618 14th Street NW, a 25,153-square-foot development site located directly across the street from WMATA’s planned redevelopment of the Northern Bus Garage in Washington, D.C. Heleos, a Washington, D.C.-based affordable housing developer, bought the site in partnership with a local performing arts nonprofit.

Josh Feldman and Ian Ruel of Feldman Ruel marketed the property on behalf of the seller, Raymar Corp., which had controlled the property since 1964. The sale represents the final parcel in Raymar’s portfolio.

The new ownership plans to construct 99 multifamily units at the site, with 66 of those units set aside for residents making up to 60 percent of the area median income (AMI) and approximately 20 three-bedroom units designed for families. The new owners also plan to include solar panels in an effort to make the project a net-zero energy building.

The site currently includes a commercial property leased to a local furniture store on the first level and a dance studio on part of the second level. The project will be branded as Dance Loft at 14th and will include up to 16,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, some of which will be made available to the current dance studio tenant.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  