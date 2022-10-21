Feldman Ruel Arranges $5M Sale of Mixed-Use Property in Metro D.C.

ALEXANDRIA, VA. — Feldman Ruel Urban Property Advisors has facilitated the sale of 901-905 King Street, a four-level mixed-use property located in Alexandria’s Old Town district. The property, which is occupied by White House Black Market at the street level, sold for $5 million. Tanner Scales, Josh Feldman and Ian Ruel of Feldman Ruel marketed 901-905 King Street on behalf of the seller, an entity doing business as A & H LLC. Windmill Hill Homes acquired the property and has plans to convert its vacant office space into 14 residential units. Retail space at the building will remain as-is.