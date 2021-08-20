Felton Properties Sells 182,121 SF Lake Pointe Corporate Centre Near Salt Lake City

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Utah, Western

Lake Point Corporate Centre in West Valley City, Utah, offers 182,121 square feet of office space.

WEST VALLEY CITY, UTAH — Portland, Ore.-based Felton Properties has completed the sale of Lake Pointe Corporate Centre, a two-building suburban office campus located in West Valley City. A partnership between Advanced Medical Properties and George Urban Properties acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

Kevin Shannon, Ken White, Rick Stumm, Bryce Blanchard and Steve Walton of Newmark represented the seller in the deal. David Milestone and Brett Green, also of Newmark, secured acquisition financing for the buyer.

Located at 2850 and 2875 S. Decker Lake Drive, the property consists of 182,121 square feet of industrial space. At the time of sale, the asset was 97 percent leased to a roster of nationally recognized tenants. Since 2018, the property has undergone significant capital upgrades, including fully renovated lobbies, digital tenant directors, fitness center enhancements, elevator modernizations, prominent signage, refurbished restrooms and corridors, and tenant interior improvements.