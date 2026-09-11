Fengate, Mavrek Break Ground on 25-Story Apartment Tower in Chicago’s West Loop

CHICAGO — Fengate Asset Management and Mavrek Development have broken ground on Julep West Loop, a 25-story apartment tower in Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood. The development will include 380 units, including 76 affordable units, alongside more than 21,500 square feet of commercial space to be anchored by an international grocery store. Amenities will include a rooftop pool with cabanas, outdoor fire pits, a fitness center, pickleball court, half-court basketball court, dog run and grooming facilities, resident lounges, 24-hour concierge service, bike storage and electric vehicle charging stations. Skender is serving as general contractor. Construction is expected to take 21 months, with first occupancy anticipated in early 2028.