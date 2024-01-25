Thursday, January 25, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Leasing ActivityNew JerseyNortheastOffice

Fennelly Associates Negotiates 19,008 SF Office Lease in Hamilton, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

HAMILTON, N.J. — Fennelly Associates has signed a 19,008-square-foot office lease at a 47,464-square-foot building located at 200 Horizon Drive in the Central New Jersey community of Hamilton. The tenant, Micro-Air, a designer and manufacturer of air conditioning control systems for boats and RVs, is relocating from a 7,850-square-foot space in nearby Allentown. Jerry Fennelly of Fennelly Associates represented the landlord, Cammeby’s Management, in the lease negotiations. Micro-Air was self-represented.

You may also like

Sterling Bay, Key International Propose 51-Story Office Tower...

Colliers Brokers $16.3M Sale-Leaseback for Distribution Center in...

RIM Logistics Signs 75,123 SF Industrial Lease in...

Bank of America Signs 550,000 SF Office Lease...

Prism Capital Receives $53.9M in Financing for Multifamily...

IPA Arranges $16.6M Sale of Shopping Center in...

Anchor Point Capital Negotiates $12.2M Sale of Plaza...

Walnut Risk Management Signs 5,640 SF Office Lease...

Dave’s Hot Chicken to Open Three Restaurants in...