Fennelly Associates Negotiates 19,008 SF Office Lease in Hamilton, New Jersey

HAMILTON, N.J. — Fennelly Associates has signed a 19,008-square-foot office lease at a 47,464-square-foot building located at 200 Horizon Drive in the Central New Jersey community of Hamilton. The tenant, Micro-Air, a designer and manufacturer of air conditioning control systems for boats and RVs, is relocating from a 7,850-square-foot space in nearby Allentown. Jerry Fennelly of Fennelly Associates represented the landlord, Cammeby’s Management, in the lease negotiations. Micro-Air was self-represented.