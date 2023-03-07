Fennelly Associates Negotiates $7.7M Sale of Former Industrial Property in Plainsboro, N.J.

PLAINSBORO, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm Fennelly Associates has negotiated the $7.7 million sale of an industrial property in Plainsboro, about 50 miles southwest of Manhattan. The facility, which sits on a 31-acre site and totals 50,150 square feet, was originally built in 1957 as a nuclear research facility and subsequently used for pharmaceutical research and development. Jerry Fennelly and Matt Fennelly of Fennelly Associates represented the seller, Turkey Island Corp., in the transaction and procured the buyer, Princeton Life Science Park.