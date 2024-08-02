Fenton Developers to Add New Tribute Hotel, Sign Office Tenants at 92-Acre Mixed-Use Campus in Metro Raleigh

CARY, N.C. — The development team behind the 92-acre Fenton mixed-use development in Cary, which includes Hines, Columbia Development and Affinius Capital, has announced a new 186-room hotel coming to the development. The master developers are bringing on Mainsail Lodging & Development and Ross Hotel Partners to co-develop the seven-story hotel, with Mainsail also signed on to operate the property upon completion.

The developers will break ground in first-quarter 2025 and open the hotel in first-quarter 2027. Designed by BRPH, the hotel will be a member of the Tribute Portfolio Hotels by Marriott International family of brands and will feature a second-floor signature restaurant and bar; a lobby bar and coffee shop; 6,000 square feet of event space spanning six meeting rooms; a ballroom to accommodate groups up to 300 people; and a 1,500-square-foot culinary studio for cooking demonstrations and ticketed experiences. Other amenities will include a fitness center and an outdoor heated pool with an expanded sundeck.

Additionally, the master developers have signed office leases with two new tenants. The deals include a nearly 17,000-square-foot lease with Burns & McDonnell, an engineering, construction and architecture firm, and an approximately 4,400-square-foot lease with Surety Systems, an enterprise resource planning, human capital management and customer relationship management consulting firm. Matt Winters and Ashley Ingram of JLL represented Burns & McDonnell in the lease negotiations.