Fenway Capital Acquires 322,283 SF Campbell Centre Office Building in Dallas

DALLAS — California-based Fenway Capital Advisors has acquired Campbell Centre, a 322,283-square-foot office building located at 8150-8350 N. Central Expressway in Dallas. The 20-story property was originally built in 1978 and was renovated in 1999 and 2009. Amenities include a 6,000-square-foot fitness center with locker rooms, a 70-seat conference facility, deli and a tenant lounge. Fenway Capital Advisors plans to modernize the interior of the building. The seller was not disclosed.