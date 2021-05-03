REBusinessOnline

Fenway Capital Acquires 322,283 SF Campbell Centre Office Building in Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

DALLAS — California-based Fenway Capital Advisors has acquired Campbell Centre, a 322,283-square-foot office building located at 8150-8350 N. Central Expressway in Dallas. The 20-story property was originally built in 1978 and was renovated in 1999 and 2009. Amenities include a 6,000-square-foot fitness center with locker rooms, a 70-seat conference facility, deli and a tenant lounge. Fenway Capital Advisors plans to modernize the interior of the building. The seller was not disclosed.

