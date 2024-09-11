Fenway Capital, Waterfall Complete $50M Renovation of Dallas Office Complex

DALLAS — Fenway Capital Advisors and Waterfall Asset Management have completed the $50 million renovation of an 878,564-square-foot office complex in Dallas. The two-building property, which was formerly known as Campbell Centre and has been renamed The Gild, was originally built in the 1970s and is located in the city’s North Central Expressway submarket. The project added new tenant lounges, a boutique café and coffee bars and dining areas, as well as a new conference center. In addition, the development team updated restrooms and corridors, expanded tenant suites and developed a connecting park between the two buildings. Gensler designed the project, which began in fall 2021, and Stream Realty Partners is the leasing agent.