The-Gild-Dallas
Following the renovation of The Gild, formerly known as Campbell Centre, the property now features modern spec suites ranging in size from 2,000 to 16,000 square feet, as well as enhanced entrances to both the north and south towers. These entryways now open to upgraded lobbies with hospitality lounges, coffee bars and grab-and-go food options, complemented by the newly opened White Rhino coffee shop and Hightower Café.
Fenway Capital, Waterfall Complete $50M Renovation of Dallas Office Complex

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Fenway Capital Advisors and Waterfall Asset Management have completed the $50 million renovation of an 878,564-square-foot office complex in Dallas. The two-building property, which was formerly known as Campbell Centre and has been renamed The Gild, was originally built in the 1970s and is located in the city’s North Central Expressway submarket. The project added new tenant lounges, a boutique café and coffee bars and dining areas, as well as a new conference center. In addition, the development team updated restrooms and corridors, expanded tenant suites and developed a connecting park between the two buildings. Gensler designed the project, which began in fall 2021, and Stream Realty Partners is the leasing agent.

