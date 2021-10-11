REBusinessOnline

Fenway Capital, Waterfall to Redevelop 878,564 SF Campbell Centre Office Complex in Dallas

Posted on by in Development, Office, Texas

The-Gild-Dallas

The development team behind the renovation of Campbell Centre in Dallas will rebrand the property as The Gild.

DALLAS — A partnership between Dallas- and California-based Fenway Capital Advisors and New York-based Waterfall Asset Management will redevelop Campbell Centre, an 878,564-square-foot office complex in Dallas. The two-building property, which will be renamed The Gild, was originally built in the 1970s and is located in the North Central Expressway submarket. The project will add new tenant lounges, a boutique café and new coffee bars and dining areas, as well as a new conference center. In addition, the development team will update restrooms and corridors, expand tenant suites and develop a connecting park between the two buildings. Gensler is designing the project, and Stream Realty Partners is the leasing agent. Renovations are scheduled to begin immediately, and full completion of the project is slated for the first quarter of 2023.

