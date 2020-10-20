REBusinessOnline

Ferber Breaks Ground on 164-Acre Mixed-Use Development in Metro Tampa

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Mixed-Use, Southeast

LAND O’ LAKES, FLA. — The Ferber Cos. has broken ground on Cypress Ranch, a 164-acre mixed-use development in Land O’ Lakes. At full buildout, the project will include 330 multifamily units, 134 townhomes, 132 single-family homes and retail and office space. Commercial tenants will include EoS Fitness, Aldi, Burger King, Circle K, Honest-1 and Woodie’s Wash Shack. A remaining 6.4-acre tract can be subdivided for retail, office or hotel uses. Cypress Ranch is located near the intersection of State Road 154 and Ballantrae Boulevard, 21 miles north of downtown Tampa. The NRP Group will develop the multifamily component of the project, while Lennar Homes will build the single-family homes. Ferber expects the commercial space to open to tenants by early 2022.

