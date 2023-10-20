Friday, October 20, 2023
Ferber Co. Underway on 30-Acre Retail Redevelopment Project in Basking Ridge, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. — The Ferber Co., a South-Florida-based developer, is underway on a retail redevelopment project in the Northern New Jersey community of Basking Ridge. Known as The Shops at The Crossing, the project is part of the larger redevelopment of the 850,000-square-foot Burlington Center Mall, which shuttered in 2018 and was demolished in 2021. Tenants that have already committed include Raising Cane’s, Panera Bread, Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Discount Tire and Sleep Number. The redevelopment will also feature three industrial buildings totaling 1.9 million square feet that will be developed by Baltimore-based MRP Industrial.

