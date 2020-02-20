Ferber to Develop 250,000 SF Shopping Center Near Jacksonville

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Retail, Southeast

ST. JOHNS, FLA. — The Ferber Co. will develop Durbin Creek Crossing, a 70-acre retail development in the south Jacksonville suburb of St. Johns. Ferber is scheduled to break ground this summer and expects to deliver the asset by fall 2021. The property will offer 250,000 square feet of retail space across 10 outparcels sized between 0.8 and 2.6 acres. Ferber has signed Aldi to a 19,000-square-foot lease. Other tenants coming to Durbin Creek Crossing include ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, First Florida Credit Union and Tire Kingdom. Nancy Sumner and Katy Figg of Colliers International are handling the leasing efforts on behalf of Ferber. The site is located at the corner of St. Johns Parkway and Racetrack Road, 21 miles south of downtown Jacksonville. The remaining 22 acres of wetlands at the southern portion of the site will serve as an environmental buffer protected by a conservation land use designation for the single-family communities south of the site.