LECANTO, FLA. — The Ferber Co. is underway on the development of a 29-acre retail center in Lecanto, about 75 miles north of Tampa. Site work for the property, dubbed The Shoppes at Black Diamond, began in October 2022. Building construction is scheduled to commence over the coming weeks, with openings expected to begin in early 2024. Tenants at the center will include Target Supercenter, Aldi, Starbucks Coffee, 7-Eleven, Panera Bread and Texas Roadhouse.