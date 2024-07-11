Thursday, July 11, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentIndustrialMassachusettsNortheast

Ferguson Enterprises Opens 234,282 SF Warehouse in Taunton, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

TAUNTON, MASS. — Ferguson Enterprises, a distributor of plumbing and HVAC supplies, has opened a 234,282-square-foot warehouse in Taunton, a southern suburb of Boston. The facility houses a 5,743-square-foot retail store, 30,000 square feet of offices and training space for employees and a designated pick-up and will-call area. Building features include a clear height of 40 feet, three exterior loading ramps and a floor-to-ceiling racking system.Ware Malcomb designed the project, and Connolly Brothers provided construction management services.

You may also like

Affinius Capital Provides $112.7M Loan for Refinancing of...

Colliers Arranges $62M Loan for Refinancing of East...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 226-Unit Multifamily Property in...

Four New F&B Operators Sign Leases in Jersey...

Mohr Capital, Standard Real Estate to Develop 180,000...

NAI Capital Commercial Negotiates $5M Sale of Manufacturing...

Keystone Construction to Build $60M CarShield Sportsplex in...

Ryan Cos. Breaks Ground on 170,000 SF Spec...

Voit Brokers Sale of 3,034 SF Industrial Building...