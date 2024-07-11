Ferguson Enterprises Opens 234,282 SF Warehouse in Taunton, Massachusetts

TAUNTON, MASS. — Ferguson Enterprises, a distributor of plumbing and HVAC supplies, has opened a 234,282-square-foot warehouse in Taunton, a southern suburb of Boston. The facility houses a 5,743-square-foot retail store, 30,000 square feet of offices and training space for employees and a designated pick-up and will-call area. Building features include a clear height of 40 feet, three exterior loading ramps and a floor-to-ceiling racking system.Ware Malcomb designed the project, and Connolly Brothers provided construction management services.