SUGAR LAND, TEXAS — Ferguson Enterprises, a Virginia-based distributor of plumbing and HVAC supplies, has signed a 31,260-square-foot industrial lease in the southwestern Houston suburb of Sugar Land. The space is located within Stiles Lane Business Park, a two-building, 65,827-square-foot development. Jason Dillee and Nick Bergmann of CBRE represented Ferguson in the lease negotiations. Cape Bell and Greg Holmes, also with CBRE, represented the landlord, Pearl River.